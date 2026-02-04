SVG police headquarters to be temporarily relocated

Temporary Relocation of Police Headquarters

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to inform the general public that operations at Police Headquarters, including the Office of the Commissioner of Police, will be temporarily relocated.

As part of this transition, Police Headquarters will close at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026.

Operations will resume on Monday, February 9, 2026, at the Moussa Building, formerly occupied by the VAT Unit, along Grenville Street, Kingstown.

Members of the public are advised to take note of this temporary arrangement when conducting business with Police Headquarters.