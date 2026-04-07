Police investigate death of 29-yro labourer in Richmond

Police Investigate Death of Fitz Huges Resident

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation following the discovery of a deceased man on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mr. Kenroy Grant, a 29-year-old labourer who resided in the community of Fitz Hughes. According to authorities, police received a report at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, stating that a motionless body had been found in Richmond.

A District Medical Officer was dispatched to the scene and officially pronounced Mr. Grant dead. While a post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the exact cause of death, preliminary findings by investigators currently suggest that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.

The RSVGPF stated that further updates regarding the investigation will be provided to the public as more information becomes available. The police force also issued a statement extending its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Grant during their time of loss.