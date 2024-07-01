Police Update on the Death of Javier Dre’shan Tristian Browne

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update on the investigation into the death of a male discovered along the Gibson Corner main road on October 2, 2024. The deceased, who was initially unidentified, has now been identified as Javier Dre’shan Tristian Browne, a 21-year-old resident of Chateaubelair.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Browne sustained a single gunshot wound to the back. A post-mortem examination was performed on October 4, 2024, and it was determined that the cause of death was exsanguination due to or as a result of a gunshot wound to the back.

Update on the Death of Farmer in Lowmans Hill

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update on the investigation surrounding the circumstances of the death of Raymond Devon Holder, a 49-year-old farmer from Lowmans Hill, who was found deceased at Lowmans Hill.

A post-mortem examination conducted on October 4, 2024, determined that Mr. Holder died as a result of exsanguination due to multiple chop wounds.

Police Update on Investigations into the Deaths of Martin James and Reon Nero

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update on the investigations into the deaths of Martin James, a 53-year-old businessman of Villa, and Reon Nero, a 20-year-old resident of Sandy Bay.

Investigation into the Death of Martin James:

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, officers from the Major Crimes Unit responded to a report of a shooting in Villa, in the vicinity of a well-known apartment complex. Upon arrival, they discovered Martin James with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a District Medical Officer.

A post-mortem examination conducted on October 8, 2024, revealed that the cause of death was exsanguination due to multiple gunshot injuries.

Investigation into the Death of Reon Nero:

In the second incident, on October 8, 2024, Coast Guard officers responded to a report of a body seen floating in the waters off Owia. Upon arrival, they recovered the body of Reon Nero, a 20-year-old resident of Sandy Bay. He was pronounced dead by a District Medical Officer.

A post-mortem examination carried out on October 9, 2024, revealed that Nero died as a result of drowning.

The RSVGPF is actively investigating these incidents and urges anyone with information that may assist to come forward. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.