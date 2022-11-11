RSVGPF continues to crack down on the trafficking of illicit drugs, firearms, and ammunition

A joint operation coordinated by the Special Services Unit (SSU), Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Special Patrol Unit (SP), and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in the community of Pauls Avenue has led to the seizure of several illegal items including narcotics, a 9mm pistol, $2047.50ECC in cash among other items. One suspect was also arrested.

The operation which was carried out on Thursday, November 10, 2022, targeted the trafficking of illicit drugs, firearms, ammunition, and other forms of illegal activity. During the operation, authorities recovered 3020 grammes of cannabis, one Beretta 9mm pistol, one magazine containing two blank rounds, and several items suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Cameron Providence, a 62-year-old Shopkeeper of Pauls Avenue was subsequently charged and will appear at the Serious Offences Court in connection with the seizure.

Source : RSVGPF