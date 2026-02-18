SVG police officer charged with Assault

Police Officer Charged with Assault

On February 16, 2026, police arrested and charged Randell Adams, a 27-year-old police officer of Colonarie, with the offence of assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 23-year-old resident of South Rivers by kicking her on her nose, causing actual bodily harm.

The offence was committed in Colonarie on February 6, 2026.

Adams was granted station bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Colonarie Magistrate Court on Thursday February 19, 2026, to answer the charge.