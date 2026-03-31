SVG Police Officer Charged with Theft

On March 30, 2026, police arrested and charged Phillip Arrindel, a 29-year-old police officer of Layou, with the offence of theft.

Investigations revealed that on March 19, 2026, the accused stole one (1) black Suzuki vehicle key Valued at $1, 500.00 ECC – the property of a 23-year-old businessman of Villa.

The offence was committed between Kingstown and Calliaqua on March 16- March 19, 2026, respectively. Arrindel appeared before the Serious Offences Court on March 31, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded into custody until April 7, 2026.