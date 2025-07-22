“No Borders for Crime, No Borders for Cooperation”: RSVGPF Officers Graduate from REDPPOL Regional Training in the Dominican Republic

In a time when criminal networks stretch across borders with alarming ease, law enforcement must rise to meet that challenge with equal reach and unity. Recognizing this, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is proud to announce the successful graduation of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs. Thecla Andrews-Thomas and Corporal of Police Mr. Edson Smith from the prestigious REDPPOL program (Police Professional Development Network), a regional initiative focused on equipping officers with the tools and mindset to confront transnational crime through cooperation and innovation.

The officers completed the III Curso Presencial de Capacitación Policial (Third In-Person Police Training Course) held from June 22 to July 17, 2025, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The course was organised by the Escuela de Seguridad Multidimensional (ESEM – Multidimensional Security School) of the Universidad de São Paulo (USP – University of São Paulo), in partnership with the Organization of American States. REDPPOL serves as the platform uniting officers from 28 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, building networks to confront modern security threats collaboratively.

This course delivered 180 hours of intensive training, blending theoretical learning with practical application in areas such as public affairs, institutional strengthening, and transnational crime response. Participants were evaluated daily on content mastery, and both ASP Andrews-Thomas and Cpl. Smith met and exceeded expectations, successfully completing all modules required for certification. The training culminated with MISPA VIII (The Eighth Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Public Security of the Americas) where all REDPPOL participants, including the Vincentian officers, presented their countries’ best policing practices before interested delegates.

One of the defining principles of the REDPPOL training is this powerful truth: “Crime and criminals have no borders, so neither should law enforcement.” That core idea guided much of the course’s methodology, encouraging cross-border problem-solving, shared operational strategies, and a spirit of regional solidarity that is increasingly essential in today’s security landscape.

Beyond coursework, the program emphasized network-building, with officers forming lasting professional relationships across jurisdictions. This collaborative mindset is at the heart of REDPPOL’s mission: to strengthen hemispheric cooperation and ensure that no nation faces security challenges in isolation. In this way, the RSVGPF’s presence at the table signals its readiness to lead and learn as part of a broader Caribbean-Latin American alliance.

Despite Spanish being the primary language of instruction, strong support mechanisms were in place to ensure accessibility for all participants. Officers from English-speaking nations like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines not only kept pace but contributed meaningfully to discussions, showcasing their expertise and cultural flexibility in a diverse training environment.

The RSVGPF congratulates ASP Andrews-Thomas and Cpl. Smith on this significant accomplishment. Their dedication and performance reflect the Force’s commitment to professional excellence, strategic regional engagement, and the development of a modern, forward-thinking law enforcement body. The RSVGPF also extends gratitude to the OAS, USP, ESEM, and the REDPPOL network for facilitating this transformative opportunity.