Two SVG Police Officers Complete Intensive Leadership Skills Program

RSVGPF Officers Complete Intensive Police Science and Leadership Training in Abu Dhabi

Two officers from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) have returned home after successfully completing an advanced Level 5 Police Science Course and Leadership Skills Program at the Officer Academy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Police Constable (PC) 353 Rockel Coombs of the RSVGPF and Able-bodied Seaman (AB) 90 Deszon Andrews of the SVG Coast Guard undertook the four-month intensive training from October 14, 2024, to February 4, 2025, as part of the IACP/UAE Ministry of Interior Police Academy Exchange Program.

The program gathered 75 officers, including representatives from six Caribbean nations: Antigua, Grenada, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, alongside law enforcement professionals from several international policing agencies and the UAE. The curriculum was structured to enhance physical endurance, operational effectiveness, and leadership acumen.

The officers participated in a combination of physical and academic training designed to simulate real-world policing challenges:

Physical Training: Daily fitness routines, endurance exercises, riot control drills, marching and drill training, and practical field exercises.

Academic Studies: Community policing strategies, crisis management, criminal investigations, forensic analysis, crime scene management, and international police cooperation.

Speaking on the experience, PC Coombs reflected:

“The knowledge and experience gained from this course has empowered and enhanced me with the skills necessary to handle complex law enforcement challenges effectively. By combining theoretical learning with practical application, the program has prepared me to enhance security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, uphold justice, and contribute to global policing efforts. It has significantly strengthened my knowledge, skills, and confidence in all areas of the training and has provided me with valuable insights and practical experiences. The culture was unique and different, but I was able to adapt easily.”

AB Andrews added:

“Through the program, I gained invaluable skills in crime investigation, riot control, security crisis management, and firearm proficiency. Although I completed the program on February 4, 2025, the knowledge and practical experience acquired will significantly enhance my ability to contribute effectively to law enforcement and security operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The collaboration with international law enforcement professionals also provided insights into global policing strategies and security best practices. This training has undoubtedly strengthened my expertise in crime prevention, security operations, and community policing, reinforcing my commitment to enhancing national and regional security efforts. The experience has not only broadened my technical capabilities but also deepened my resilience and adaptability, making me a more effective law enforcement officer.”

Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams, along with the rank and file of the RSVGPF, formally recognizes Pc Coombs and AB Andrews for their commitment to professional development and their success in completing this demanding program. Their participation and achievements underscore the RSVGPF’s dedication to continuous training and operational excellence.