SVG police road safety week 2025 kicks off May 25

Royal SVG Police Force to Host Road Safety Week 2025

The Traffic Branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is pleased to announce the observance of Road Safety Week 2025, taking place from Sunday, May 25 to Friday, May 30, 2025.

This year’s theme, “Safer Roads, Safer Communities, A Shared Responsibility,” underscores the importance of collective efforts in promoting road safety throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The RSVGPF invites members of the media and the general public to attend and participate in a variety of educational and engaging events scheduled across the week.

Activities will focus on raising awareness about road safety, fostering community responsibility, and highlighting the role of every citizen in keeping our roads safe.

Below is the schedule of official Road Safety Week 2025 events: