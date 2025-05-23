SVG police road safety week 2025 kicks off May 25

Royal SVG Police Force to Host Road Safety Week 2025
The Traffic Branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is pleased to announce the observance of Road Safety Week 2025, taking place from Sunday, May 25 to Friday, May 30, 2025.
This year’s theme, “Safer Roads, Safer Communities, A Shared Responsibility,” underscores the importance of collective efforts in promoting road safety throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).
The RSVGPF invites members of the media and the general public to attend and participate in a variety of educational and engaging events scheduled across the week.
Activities will focus on raising awareness about road safety, fostering community responsibility, and highlighting the role of every citizen in keeping our roads safe.
Below is the schedule of official Road Safety Week 2025 events:
|DATE
|ACTIVITIES AND TIME
|VENUE
|Sunday 25th May 2025
|Church Service – 10 a.m.
|Kingstown Baptist Church (KBC)
|Monday26th May 2025
|Interview with A.P.I – 11 a.m.On the Beat Program – 8 a.m.
|A.P.INBC Radio Station
|Tuesday 27th May 2025
|Talk Yo Talk Program – 8 a.m.Caravan and Motorcade – 10 a.m.School Visit and Lecture
|NBC Radio Station Windward side of the island
|Wednesday 28th May 2025
|Caravan and MotorcadeSchool Visit and Lecture – 10 a.m. Town Hall Meeting/Panel Discussion 5 pm.
|Leeward side of the island Peace Memorial Hall
|Thursday 29th May 2025
|COP Chat Program – 8 am to 9 amExhibition – 10 am
|WE FM 99.9Central Police Station
|Friday30th May 2025
|March and Rally – 10 am(Brief remarks from the Minister of Transport and Works, Commissioner of Police (Ag), and Officer i/c Traffic Branch)
|Starting from Richmond Hill Road, around Kingstown, and culminating at Heritage Square. The march would include children from various schools across Kingstown, members of Police Youth Clubs, and representatives from the Girl Guides Association