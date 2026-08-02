Update:Police report a 57-year-old man found dead

POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH IN ROSEAU, SION HILL

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 57-year-old contractor William Wales, also known as “Nipper.”

At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2026, police responded to a report at a residence in Roseau, Sion Hill.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Mr. Wales lying motionless. A medical practitioner attended the scene and pronounced him dead.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends condolences to Mr. Wales’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.