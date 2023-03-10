SVG police says Jeffery “Jeff-I” Lorraine is now a wanted man

Jeffery “Jeff-I” Lorraine, 31 years old of Park Hill/Sandy Bay/Barrouallie is a Vincentian national who is wanted in connection with a series of offences including Burglary.

If seen, please contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the Eastern Division at 1-784-458-6229; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. Please do not approach.

All calls would be treated confidentially.