St Vincent Police Force Outlines Comprehensive Security Plan for Vincy Mas 2025

Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Enville Williams, and other members of the Police High Command have outlined the RSVGPF’s proactive approach to crime prevention, public and road safety during the nation’s premier cultural festival – Vincy Mas 2025.

These initiatives were rolled out to the rank and file members at a Carnival Briefing at the Old Montrose Police Lecture Hall on Monday 23rd June 2025.

With Vincy Mas 2025 officially commencing this Friday, June 27th, the Commissioner of Police and his team outlined the operational plans, which included maintaining law and order, addressing potential risks, and ensuring the smooth flow of all scheduled activities.

A key briefing highlight was the ongoing 2025 Carnival Edition of Crime Prevention Week, held under the theme “Let’s Celebrate Our Culture Crime Free.” Activities for this initiative, which began yesterday with visits to various schools across the island, are designed to raise public awareness and foster community engagement in crime prevention efforts.

During the briefing, ACP Bailey indicated that activities would continue throughout the week, including whistle stops and public awareness sessions on radio stations, all leading up to an exhibition at the Central Police Station on Friday 27th June 2025. The “No Bottle Policy” for all carnival events and street bars was also highlighted.

The RSVGPF is urging all citizens, residents, and visitors to cooperate with law enforcement officers and to exercise personal responsibility throughout the carnival season.

The RSVGPF remains dedicated to protecting lives and property and ensuring that Vincy Mas 2025 is a safe, secure, and memorable event for everyone.