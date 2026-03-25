SVG police to benefit from Taiwanese training initiatives

Following a high-level official visit to Taiwan, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, St Clair Leacock, has announced that local law enforcement and national security personnel will soon participate in specialized training programs hosted by the Taiwanese government.

During the delegation’s recent trip, Major Leacock met with officials at several of Taiwan’s premier law enforcement and intelligence institutions, including the National Police Agency, the National Security Bureau, and the Criminal Investigation Bureau. In these meetings, Leacock outlined SVG’s national security challenges, specifically highlighting the impact of cross-border criminal enterprises, and discussed strategies for creating a safer environment for both residents and visitors.

As a direct result of these discussions, Taiwan has extended invitations for SVG police officers and national security personnel to participate in various capacity-building and knowledge-transfer training initiatives scheduled for this year. While the exact details and scope of the training programs will be formally announced at a later date, Leacock indicated that the focus will heavily involve modern crime-fighting techniques.

A significant highlight of the security-focused tour was a visit to Taiwan’s forensic laboratory. The SVG delegation was treated to a demonstration of the advanced techniques and technologies Taiwan utilizes in applying forensic science to criminal investigations.

Leacock noted that the insights gained from Taiwan’s forensic operations will be highly valuable as SVG continues to strengthen its own national security apparatus.

In addition to human resource development and training, the SVG government also made direct requests for physical asset development.

Leacock confirmed that he explicitly asked Taiwanese officials for hardware and vehicles to assist the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the cadet force, and the national commission on crime prevention.

While the exact quantity of the donated assets remains undisclosed, Leacock expressed confidence that the requested hardware and vehicular support will be forthcoming.