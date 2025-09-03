SVG police to bid farewell to Corporal Bailey with full military funeral

Members of the general public are hereby informed that the funeral service of the late, Mr. Selman Horald Bailey, Corporal of Police 603, will take place on Sunday 7th September, 2025, at the Clive Tannis Playing Field, Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

The deceased will be accorded a full military funeral. Viewing of the body and tributes will commence at 10:00 am to be followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The interment will take place at the Paget Farm Cemetery.

Corporal Bailey died on Saturday the 9th of August, 2025. He was enlisted in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) on August 11, 1992. He loyally served the organization and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for thirty-three (33) years. At the time of his death, he was stationed at the Traffic Department where he spent most of his policing career. He also worked at the Fire Department, Calliaqua Police Station and the Old Montrose Police Station.

The Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Envill Williams, and all other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Police Corporal 603 Mr. Selman Harold Bailey. May his soul rest in eternal peace.