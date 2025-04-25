30th Annual Police Appreciation Service – Lauders Deliverance Baptist Church

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends a cordial invitation to members of the media and the general public to attend the Thirtieth (30th) Annual Police Appreciation Service, hosted by the Lauders Deliverance Baptist Church.

This years’ service will be held under the theme:

“Enter into His Gates with Thanksgiving, and into His Courts with Praise” – Psalm 100:4

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Deliverance Baptist Church, Lauders

The Appreciation Service is a longstanding tradition of the Lauders Deliverance Baptist Church that honours the service and dedication of police officers, both past and present. It provides a time for worship, reflection, and meaningful interaction among those in attendance.

All retired police officers are invited to attend as we come together in unity and thanksgiving.