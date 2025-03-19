SVG police to vigorously crackdown on traffic violations

TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT CONTINUES VIGILANT CRACKDOWN ON ROAD INFRACTIONS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Traffic Department, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police, Mr. Joel James, remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring road safety and adherence to traffic regulations across the nation.

In response to numerous reports of various infractions on public roads, the RSVGPF Traffic Department has intensified its efforts by conducting routine traffic checks at strategic locations throughout the country. These proactive measures are aimed at ensuring that all drivers comply with traffic laws, thereby fostering a safer road environment for all.

The department has received multiple complaints concerning infractions such as excessive noise from loud music, improper registration plates, non-compliant registration plate specifications, various issues with trailers, vehicle tint specifications, improper registration of motor vehicles, and breaches related to the capacity of public service and goods vehicles, among others.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance road safety, the RSVGPF Traffic Department urges all drivers to strictly adhere to the traffic laws and regulations of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “Road safety is a shared responsibility, and the well-being of our citizens and visitors depends not only on law enforcement but also on the cooperation of every road user”, lamented Superintendent, Joel James.

The RSVGPF Traffic Department remains dedicated to maintaining order on the nation’s roads and will continue to enforce traffic laws vigorously. All drivers are encouraged to comply with the regulations to avoid penalties and contribute to the safety and security of our roads.

For further information or inquiries, please contact the RSVGPF Traffic Department.