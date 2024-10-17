Beware of Fraudulent Online Activity

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to inform the public about a potential scam involving a Facebook account using the name “Jasmine Bullock.” Reports indicate that this account is contacting individuals, sending deceptive images, and requesting explicit content in return. Those who share personal images are then subjected to blackmail and demands for large sums of money.

If you have been approached by this account or experienced similar suspicious activity, please refrain from further communication and contact the police immediately. Your report can help protect others from falling victim to this scheme.

