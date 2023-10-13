SVG Police youth interclub-football competition kicks off this Saturday

The 2023 Interclub-Football Competition of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), Police Youth Clubs (PYC), will begin on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Calliaqua Playing Field with an opening ceremony and march past.

Twenty (20) teams will compete in four (4) zones, with games taking place at seven (7) different locations across the country. Cane End, Calliaqua, Keartons, London, Golden Grove, Brighton, and Diamonds Playing Fields are the locations.

Several dignitaries, including Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, Parliamentary Representative for East St. George, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Enville Williams, Officer in Charge of Police Youth Clubs, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons, and representatives from the SVG Football Federation and National Sports Council, will deliver remarks during the opening ceremony.

Following the opening ceremony and March Pass, the following competition games and exhibition games will be played:

1.PYC Biabou vs. PYC Stubbs

PYC Petit Bordel versus PYC Layou

3. RSVG Police vs Glenside Ball Blazers