SVG Port Authority donates to Coast Guard, NTRC Youth programs

The Port Authority of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) continues to take corporate social responsibility seriously.

This comes after the authority donated two cheques: $5,000 to the SVG Coast Guard’s summer program and $3,000 to the National Telecommunications and Regulatory Commission’s (NTRC) My Summer App initiative.

Acting CEO of the SVG Port Authority Carl James stated that he is glad to collaborate with these groups that serve to improve the youth of this country.

Selwyn Isaacs, Leading Seaman and Program Coordinator of the SVG Coast Guard, commended the Port Authority for its ongoing assistance.

Over the past 30 years, he claims, the Coast Guard Summer Program has helped thousands of young people develop.

Meanwhile, Rhea Lewis, Coordinator of the NTRC’s My App Summer Program, stated that the program has helped youngsters build relevant skills over the last nine (9) years.

This year’s initiative, according to Lewis, will take place in Kingstown and Bequia and will educate young people aged 13 to 18 years old old coding and robot construction.

Source : API