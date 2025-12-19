In a move designed to alleviate the anticipated surge in cargo ahead of the Christmas festivities, the Modern Port Operations Company (MPOC) has announced extended operating hours for the clearance of goods. This initiative aims to provide the public with more flexibility and time to collect their shipments as the holiday season approaches.

Normally concluding its operations at 4:00 p.m., the MPOC will be extending its closing time to 6:00 p.m. today, Friday, December 19, 2025. This extra two-hour window offers a welcome opportunity for individuals and businesses to finalize their cargo collections before the weekend.

The extended hours will continue into the weekend, with a significant adjustment on Saturday, December 20. The port’s closing time will be pushed back from its usual 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., granting the public an additional three hours to clear their goods. This extended Saturday operation is particularly beneficial for those who may not be able to visit the port during weekday business hours.

Looking ahead to the final days before Christmas Eve, the MPOC has scheduled further extended hours. On Monday, December 22, and Tuesday, December 23, the port will remain open until 6:00 p.m., offering ample time for last-minute collections. The operating hours will then conclude on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, with the port open for goods clearance until 1:00 p.m.

These revised hours apply to both the Campden Park and Kingstown port facilities, ensuring a consistent service across both locations.