Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image

SVG primary school kids learn sustainable farming

Times Staff
1 Min Read

STUDENTS USE SCIENCE AND MATH ON THE FARM

 Students of the Tourama Primary School got the opportunity to learn the importance of using Science on the farm. This, as the Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute (CARDI)’s Local Representative Donowa Jackson held a special session with the Grade 5 Students.

The students were taught how to efficiently plant crops such as Corn and Cucumbers using Mathematics and Science.

Speaking with the API, Jackson said the youth are the next generation of farmers and it is important to help them to foster a love for agriculture at an early age He added that there are a variety of professions available within the agricultural sector of which the youth can pursue in the future.

- Advertisement -
Ad image

Principal of the Tourama Primary School Sheryl Ann-Woods said the activity created a fun way for the students to apply what they learnt in the classroom and thanked CARDI for its continued partnership with the school.

Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Stay Connected