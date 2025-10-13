SVG primary school kids learn sustainable farming

STUDENTS USE SCIENCE AND MATH ON THE FARM

Students of the Tourama Primary School got the opportunity to learn the importance of using Science on the farm. This, as the Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute (CARDI)’s Local Representative Donowa Jackson held a special session with the Grade 5 Students.

The students were taught how to efficiently plant crops such as Corn and Cucumbers using Mathematics and Science.

Speaking with the API, Jackson said the youth are the next generation of farmers and it is important to help them to foster a love for agriculture at an early age He added that there are a variety of professions available within the agricultural sector of which the youth can pursue in the future.

Principal of the Tourama Primary School Sheryl Ann-Woods said the activity created a fun way for the students to apply what they learnt in the classroom and thanked CARDI for its continued partnership with the school.