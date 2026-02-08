SVG to raise Public Assistance to $500 monthly

The St Vincent’s government commitment to increasing financial support for vulnerable citizens to cope with the rising cost of living will move forward as promised.

North Leeward MP Kishore Shallow announced last week that the administration is moving to fulfill its campaign promise to increase public assistance payments.

He stated the amount will rise from the current approximately $350 or $360 to $500 and explained that this increase is necessary because “times [are] hard” and the purchasing power of $350 is not the same as it was five or ten years ago.

Pointing to the time line, Shallow assured constituents that this change is going to be done “very very soon”.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Israel Bruce also addressed social support, noting that the government has already taken action regarding the elderly.

He stated that they have moved to increase social security allowances to seniors, a measure that was being implemented.

These changes were presented as part of a broader “promises made, promises delivered” agenda, which also included the implementation of VAT-free days in the Grenadines and the payment of bonuses.