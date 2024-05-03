Elroy Boucher, will again, be the man at the helm of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union. This was confirmed when the members of the Union went to the poles last week to vote for an executive committee to run the affairs of the Union over the 2024/2026 biennium. The elections were held over a three-day period – Tuesday 23rd – Thursday 25th of April.

When nominations came to a close on Friday April 5th, Mr. Boucher was nominated unchallenged, for the position of president. The other unchallenged positions were:

First Vice President – Gweneth Baptiste Stoddard

Secondary Vice President – Desrita Gilkes Boucher

Treasurer – Gary Lewis

Women’s Committee Chair – Anastasia Wickham Caesar

Young Workers Chair – Nyorkia Cupid

The other members of the executive committee are:

General Secretary – Shelly-Ann Alexander Ross

Assistant Secretary – Lanique Findlay Providence

Grievance Officer – Dougal Allen