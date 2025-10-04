During a pivotal visit on October 3-4, Minister Saboto Caesar of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding with Venezuela, signaling a new chapter in Caribbean regional integration. The ALBA Azul initiative emerges as a beacon of hope and strategic collaboration in the maritime sector.

The project is a comprehensive strategy to transform the Caribbean Sea into a zone of peace, economic opportunity, and sustainable development. By focusing on fisheries, marine research, and resource management, ALBA Azul aims to enhance food sovereignty and economic resilience for participating nations.

Venezuelan Minister Juan Carlos Loyo highlighted the concrete nature of the collaboration, stating, “We are presenting two tuna fishing vessels that will form part of our cooperative projects, a tangible step towards strengthening regional food production.”

Minister Saboto Caesar’s passionate declaration resonated with the spirit of unity: “We are not going to be afraid of those who want to prevent our movements. This is our Caribbean – a region of peace. The revolution is alive, and we will ensure no one stops our progress.”

The ALBA Azul project goes beyond traditional maritime cooperation. It represents a collective response to external pressures, positioning the Caribbean as a unified force committed to self-determination and sustainable development.

As geopolitical landscapes continue to shift, ALBA Azul stands as a testament to the power of regional solidarity. By prioritizing cooperation over competition, these nations are charting a course towards a more integrated, resilient Caribbean future.