SVG READY TO HOST EMANCIPATION CRICKET FESTIVAL

Minister of Tourism Carlos James says this weekend’s Emancipation Cricket Festival is poised for success.

Speaking at a press briefing this evening, Minister James urged Vincentians to support the event. The activities will include entertainment packages after the games along with a cultural village and a special recognition for the West Indian Legends of the 1975 World Cup.

“We recognize their contribution not only to Caribbean cricket but to our Caribbean civilization…we are honoured to have them on our shores,” Minister James said.

security screening will be conducted by members of the RSVGPF to ensure safety.

The four-day festival will have four teams competing, the teams are represented by local and international players.

The teams are the Kingstown Kings, the Leeward Lions, the Windward Warriors and the Grenadines Whalers.

The festival runs from Thursday July 31 to Sunday August 3, 2025. Games begin at 7pm nightly