SVG Receives Vital Vegetable Seed Donation From Uruguay

St. Vincent’s Ministry of Agriculture received a donation of vegetable seeds from the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), facilitated by technical specialist Mr. Michael Dalton.

The Uruguayan government supplied the seeds, demonstrating their commitment to promoting resilience in countries affected by natural disasters.

The purpose of this donation is to support the recovery efforts after Hurricane Beryl’s impact.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar emphasised the critical importance of food security and nutrition in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, noting that this donation will greatly benefit farmers and the agricultural sector.

Additionally, he highlighted its significance in supporting the hospitality sector and meeting the increasing demand for food production in the country.

Mr. Michael Dalton reaffirmed IICA’s commitment to assisting in the recovery process and announced his anticipation for additional shipments of vegetable seeds and broiler chicks to further support the revitalisation of the agricultural sector in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Present at the handing over were Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour; Renato Gumbs, Chief Agricultural Officer; Colville King, Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer; Trevor Phills, Acting Permanent Secretary; and Karomo Browne, Senior Agricultural Officer.