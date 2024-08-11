Clare Valley Primary Red Cross Group Leads Beach Cleanup

How soon is too soon to give back? The members of the Clare Valley Primary School Red Cross group proved this morning that regardless of age, it is never too early to start to give back.

Together with members of the Clare Valley Adult Red Cross group and members of the Clare Valley community, the youngsters saw fit to assist in cleaning up the much-used Clare Valley beach in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross continues to play a significant role at all levels following Hurricane Beryl. They have provided and continue to provide relief supplies and psychosocial support to persons affected by the passage of this hurricane throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the community level, their volunteers continue to assist persons with cleanup and preparation for the next event since we are only at the beginning of the hurricane season. Not being a volunteer does not prevent you from assisting in your community.

The Red Cross reminds people that they too can make a difference in their homes and communities since, together, we are our first aid.