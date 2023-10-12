SVG Red Cross Society hosts community health fair in Chateaubelair

SVG Red Cross health fair Chateaubelair

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, with support from the SVG Medical Association, hosted a community health fair on Saturday, October 7th.

The Chateaubelair chapter of the SVG Red Cross spearheaded the activity. The health fair took place in the vicinity of the Chateaubelair Community Center.

The objective of the health fair was to raise awareness regarding the importance of early detection of developing health challenges. Patrons of the Health Fair, which began at 10:00 a.m., were offered services in vision testing, pressure and sugar checks, foot care, and the opportunity to engage in a series of exercises.

Patrons were also given a ready-to-go kit containing toiletries that they can use if an emergency arises.

The SVG Red Cross Society will like to take the opportunity to thank all patrons for their support in making the health fair a success. Remember, together, we are our first aid.