SVG Red Cross to celebrate 2026 WRC day on 8th May

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society is set to join the International Red Cross Community to observe World Red Cross Day this Friday, May 8, 2026. This year’s observance will be guided by the theme, “Keeping Humanity Alive”.

Celebrations for the event are already well underway. On Sunday, May 3, Red Cross volunteers kicked off the week’s activities by attending local churches. Following the services, volunteers distributed hot lunches to approximately 160 indigent individuals in Kingstown. Local youth and school groups are also participating in the lead-up activities by preparing and delivering gift baskets to elderly residents in their communities.

The organization plans to maintain a decentralized approach to its activities, bringing events directly to communities across the country throughout the entire month. This widespread outreach comes at a critical time for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which is currently experiencing a period of drought as the highly anticipated hurricane season approaches.

According to the organization, the 2026 theme of “Keeping Humanity Alive” perfectly aligns with one of the Society’s primary goals for the year: promoting inclusion and social cohesion. The Red Cross is placing a strong emphasis on addressing the specific needs of marginalized groups and fostering community resilience.

The week’s events will culminate on the official World Red Cross Day, May 8, featuring a special address by the President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, Mr. Alston Anderson.