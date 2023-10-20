Department of Culture opens registration for Christmas Caroling Contest

The registration time for the 2023 Caroling Contest, organized by the St Vincent Department of Culture, has commenced. Groups, institutions, and organizations are invited to enroll and participate in the competition.

The department made an announcement on its official Facebook page regarding the scheduling of the contest. According to the post, the contest is scheduled to occur on Sunday, December 16, 2023, during the Nine Nights of Lights event at the Botanic Gardens. The contest is set to commence at 5:30 p.m.

The registration deadline is set for October 30, 2023.

The department is encouraging individuals to come together and harmonize their voices in order to disseminate the festive spirit of Christmas, while simultaneously vying for the esteemed accolade of being crowned the Ultimate Caroling Champions.