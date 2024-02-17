SVG remains safe for LGBTQ+ travelers amidst foreign misinformation

“Peaceful St. Vincent and Grenadines is also a dangerous tourism destination for some visitors. Gays could now face 10 years in prison”. Misinformation from publication Eturbonews
In the wake of a recent court ruling and the spin by international media, St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be a safe and welcoming destination for LGBTQ+ travelers.
The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court recently upheld the country’s colonial-era laws criminalising same-sex relations, sparking concerns among the LGBTQ+ community. However, St. Vincent (SVG) remains an inclusive and accepting place for all.
As a Vincentian and one who works in the tourism sector, I emphasised the country’s commitment to diversity and respect for all visitors, regardless of sexual orientation.
St. Vincent has always prided itself on being a welcoming destination for everyone. We value diversity and inclusivity, and all travelers can feel safe and respected while visiting our beautiful islands.
I would have seen local LGBTQ+ advocacy groups speak out in support of the community, highlighting the importance of creating a safe space for all visitors, and while they are disappointed in the court ruling, they too should reassure LGBTQ+ travellers that they are welcome here and will be safe during their visit.
I have listened to our leaders over the years, and I know they are committed to supporting and advocating for the rights of all individuals. I know they will continue to work towards a more inclusive society.
Despite the legal challenges, St. Vincent remains a popular destination for LGBTQ+ travelers seeking sun, sand, and a vibrant culture.
The country’s stunning beaches, lush landscapes, and friendly locals make it an ideal getaway for visitors from all walks of life. With a range of accommodations, activities, and attractions to explore, St. Vincent offers something for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation.
As the tourism industry works to promote St. Vincent as a welcoming destination for all, LGBTQ+ travelers can rest assured that they will find a warm reception and a safe environment during their stay. With ongoing efforts to support inclusivity and diversity, St. Vincent remains a beacon of acceptance in the Caribbean region.
The views expressed herein are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the opinions or editorial position of St Vincent Times.