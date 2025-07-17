SVG Contributes to efforts on climate-resilient water management

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES REPRESENTED AT IWRM WORKSHOP

A three-member delegation represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a recently concluded high-level workshop hosted by the Global Water Partnership-Caribbean (GWP-C) in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The two-day workshop on Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) for Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) which was held from July 9-10, 2025 in Grenada, brought together technical specialists in water governance and technical officers in agriculture, tourism, health from six (6) Caribbean countries. The main aims of the workshop were enhancing IWRM capacity and fostering regional collaboration, while placing a strong focus on investment planning and financing mechanisms to support resilient water governance.

The workshop dubbed “Leveraging SDG 6 for Accelerated Water Investments in Caribbean SIDS” focused on applying IWRM tools with a focus on country-led action and finance planning, identifying priority actions and funding strategies. It also included discussions on linkages in relation to linking freshwater and marine governance, pollution control, and SDG 6 monitoring—to advance climate-resilient water management and regional collaboration.

Director of Tourism Faylene King and Kevin Providence Superintendent of Marine and Terrestrial Parks at the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority represented the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture while the CWSA was represented by Senior Engineer Jonathan Francis.

The delegation assessed the IWRM country survey scores to ascertain progress, trends and priorities to date; a mini action plan was also drafted using insights from the presentations and discussions as well country specific priorities. It is anticipated that all countries including St. Vincent and the Grenadines will implement a national IWRM Plan by 2030, in keeping with the UN SDG Indicator 6.5.1.