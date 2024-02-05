SVG Residents Offered Scholarships to Study in Turkey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says St. Vincent and the Grenadines residents are being offered a unique opportunity to pursue higher education at Turkish universities.

According to a news release from MOFA, the offer is a landmark effort that will stimulate international collaboration and educational excellence while also nourishing the educational aspirations of St. Vincent and the Grenadines inhabitants.

The scholarships cover a wide range of disciplines at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels, as well as research scholarships and the KATIP programme, which is designed for foreign public officials, diplomats, academics, and researchers who want to learn Turkish and better understand Turkey.

The application period is now open till February 20th, 2024.