Ridge to Reef Youth Summer Programme Concludes

Empowering Youth from Ridge to Reef: GEF, UNDP and Ministry of Agriculture hosts Nationwide Summer Engagement Programme

In a bold step toward cultivating the next generation of environmental leaders, the Ridge to Reef Project – funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented through a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour – successfully hosted a Nationwide Summer Youth Engagement Programme.

The initiative, which ran from mid-July to late August, reached nearly 150 young people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, offering hands-on experiences that linked environmental sustainability to youth development. According to Kimeisha Bailey, Communication and Knowledge Management Officer of the Ridge to Reef Project, “the Youth Engagement Initiative ensured that all facilitators were equipped to deliver the most impactful and engaging summer programmes, creating experiences that will resonate with participants for years to come. Through these activities, students not only developed an interest in conservation, biodiversity, and the Sustainable Development Goals, but also connected with these themes in fun and meaningful ways. A significant part of this success can be credited to strong stakeholder collaboration, which truly exemplifies Sustainable Development Goal 17 – Partnerships for the Goals. Through the Summer Youth Engagement Programme, the Ridge to Reef Project continues to enhance biodiversity, strengthen ecosystem services, and promote sustainable agricultural land management practices.”

With an investment of more than XCD $100,000, the Ridge to Reef Summer Youth Engagement Programme sponsored seven summer camps coordinated by national agencies including the Forestry Services Department, the Rural Transformation Unit, and the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority. Support also came from private sector partners such as the Canouan Group – comprising Canouan Estate Resort and Villas, Mandarin Oriental Canouan, and SOHO Beach House Canouan – as well as the Union Island Environmental Alliance. Summer programmes were hosted across the country – from Owia to Spring Village on the mainland to Bequia, Canouan, and Union Island in the Grenadines, each tailored to the unique environmental and cultural setting of its community.

Driving National Priorities

The programme put ecosystem-based policies into action by:

Building youth capacity in sustainable land use through sessions on composting and climate-smart agriculture as students received hands on experience in creating their own compost.

Promoting biodiversity awareness and environmental stewardship.

Supporting climate resilience through ecosystem-based learning around different forests in hurricane-affected and coastal communities.

Creating safe, inclusive spaces for creativity, learning, and leadership development.

Dynamic Activities

Participants explored topics and practices through a diverse set of interactive sessions, including Eco Craft and creative expressions with local artists such as Poshelle, Bee Coming Arts Academy and Sincerely Grace, Drone Mapping and Garden Design sessions, hosted by the Rural Transformation Unit, Forest Hikes, Nature-Literacy Walks, Presentations on Endemic Species facilitated by the Forestry Services Department, Beach Safety and Water Quality Testing facilitated by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Composting hosted by the Central Water and Sewerage Authority and sessions Mental Health During Natural Disasters, hosted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment and other activities

Community Response

Feedback from both participants and parents highlighted the programme’s success. Many young people expressed a wish for the programmes to continue beyond their scheduled days, while parents shared gratitude for the initiative’s impact on their children. Parent of one of the participants, Ronita Ollivierre, stated “Thank you all for the opportunity. My children enjoyed it. My ears were ringing each day on the activities. Thank you mostly for taking care of my daughter and giving her the opportunity to not miss out. My tribe enjoyed it. Thanks a lot”. Summer programme participant Renora Campbell from Bequia, highlighted that her “favourite activity from the Forestry Summer Programme was the Scavenger Hunt” completed on the hike through the Bequia Dry Forest. She further added that she learned a lot about plant and animal wildlife while having fun with her friends.

By combining environmental education with youth empowerment, the Ridge to Reef Summer Youth Engagement Programme not only strengthened national conservation efforts but also underscored the importance of engaging young people early in agriculture and sustainability. During the various summer programmes, facilitators made direct linkages to their presentations to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), helping participants to grow their understanding. Sessions such as water quality testing for example were directly linked to SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation, while sessions on mental health during natural disasters, were linked to SDG 3 – good health and well-being. By investing in youth, this programme strengthens the nation’s commitment to achieving the 2030 Agenda in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.