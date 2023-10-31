SVG robotics team placed 67th at First Global Challenge 2023

The robotics team from St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) finished 67th out of 191 countries in the 2023 First Global Challenge (FGC), which was held in Singapore from October 7th to 10th under the topic “Hydrogen Horizons.”

This was a significant increase on their last result in 2022, when they finished 80th out of 192 countries. The accomplishment not only illustrates SVG’s growing significance in the field of robotics, but it also emphasises the need of cultivating and supporting young talent in STEM subjects.

Participants were challenged to use their imagination and problem-solving skills to design and build a competent robot out of a standard parts kit. They were then required to navigate the robot in a simulated environment while making hydrogen and using it for energy storage, transit, and conversion.

Jair Patrick (a first-year student at SVG Community College), Shekinah Campbell, Daniela Duncan, Tia Gunmunro, and Nicholai Williams (all second-year students at SVGCC) made up the SVG robotics squad. The squad was accompanied by mentor Ozni Daniel, Timothy Gellizeau, and captain Brodlon Daniel.

Gibsons Building Supplies, the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), St. Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC), St. Vincent Motors Ltd, Hazel Gun-Munro, and Rhonzy’s Admin Services all generously sponsored the team’s participation.

The members of the robotics team have expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped make their journey to Singapore possible, as well as for making the aspirations of many young STEM students come true.

The robots will be on display in November 2023 at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Electricity Services (VINLEC) – National Science and Technology Fair.