SVG sailing assoc. hosts 2025 national championships

On August 27th and 28th 2025, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association hosted two thrilling days of racing at the Sailing Association’s High Performance Centre at Coconut Grove. With beautiful sailing conditions and steady 12-knot trade winds, 22 sailors from across St Vincent, Bequia, Mayreau, and Union Island competed for the title of SVG 2025 National Champion.

Boats in the ILCA 6, ILCA 4, and Optimist classes completed a full schedule of 12 races each. Every race was highly competitive, showcasing the skill, determination, and sportsmanship of all sailors. The event demonstrated the high level of talent among SVG’s youth sailors, and also the growing strength of youth sailing in the country.

Notable Results:

ILCA 6: Kai Marks Dasent delivered a dominant performance, securing first place in 8 of the 12 races to clinch the overall victory. He showed exceptional consistency and tactical skill throughout the event

ILCA 4: Joshua Weinhardt claimed the top spot in this fleet, finishing first in 7 races to emerge as the overall champion. He sailed exceptionally well, demonstrating strong boat handling and race strategy throughout the competition.

Optimist: Keyron Harris took top honors in the Optimist fleet, winning 6 races on his way to overall victory. He sailed well over the two days, showing focus and determination across the series.

Blue Life Yacht Charters generously provided the committee boat, ensuring smooth and professional race operations. The Championships were made possible through the generous support of our sponsors: CG United, Island Sipz, KFC, Kestrel, Tradewinds, and the National Olympic Committee. Their continued commitment to sailing development in St Vincent is instrumental in growing the sport and preparing our athletes for regional and international competitions.

Results:

ILCA 6

1st Kai Marks-Dasent, Vincy Sailing Club

2nd Scarlett Hadley, Vincy Sailing Club

3rd Norfick Forde, Mayreau Junior Sailing Club

ILCA 4

1st Joshua Weinhardt, Vincy Sailing Club

2nd Jordi Lewis, Vincy Sailing Club

3rd Benjamin Cyrus, Vincy Sailing Club

Optimist

1st Keyron Harris, Junior Sailing Academy Bequia

2nd Kemuel Bynoe, Junior Sailing Academy Bequia

3rd Samiah Haywood, Mayreau Junior Sailing Club