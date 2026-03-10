SVG Sailing Association Launches “Tide Turners”

The SVG Sailing Association recently introduced a youth-centric environmental program titled “Tide Turners – Stewards of the Sea” to protect the southern coastal waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This twelve-month project focuses on training young sailors to observe marine biodiversity, track pollution, and conduct shoreline restorations.

By involving local students in data collection and educational workshops, the initiative aims to provide government agencies with vital ecological reports while fostering a sense of environmental responsibility.

Financial backing from the SVG Conservation Fund ensures that these young participants have the resources to advocate for healthier oceans.

Ultimately, the program seeks to transform the next generation into proactive guardians of their natural maritime heritage.