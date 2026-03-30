SVG sailing week kicks off with junior regatta

COCONUT GROVE, St. Vincent — The pristine waters of Coconut Grove provided a spectacular backdrop for the launch of the highly anticipated SVG Sailing Week 2026, which officially opened with a thrilling Junior Regatta and an inspiring prizegiving ceremony. Despite initial doubts about the event’s viability, organizers and young sailors delivered a day of fierce competition, celebrating both maritime heritage and the vast economic potential of the yachting industry.

The success of the opening day was a poignant victory for the organizers. During his address, Dr. Kishore Shallow, Minister of Tourism, revealed that the planning stages were fraught with “extremely daunting” challenges.

Shallow noted that weeks prior, some individuals even refused to associate with the event, predicting it would not be successful. However, recognizing the historic value to the people of Bequia and St. Vincent, as well as the tremendous potential of the yachting industry and young Olympic hopefuls, organizers pushed forward.

The event will continue its momentum across the islands, moving from the mainland to Canouan, before reaching its climax in Bequia next week.

Event Director Anna Brown described the week-long regatta as a “collective effort fueled by passion, love, and a deep appreciation for maritime heritage”. Brown emphasized that the spectacular display of double-enders and brave junior sailors was made possible by the dedication of various organizations, including the Veterans Sporting and Cultural Club, Action Bequia, the National Olympics Committee, and the SVG Sailing Association.

She also extended deep gratitude to the extensive list of sponsors—such as the National Lotteries Association, Intercaribbean, and Republic Bank—who provided the crucial funding needed to bring the community’s love for sailing to life.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the passionate speech delivered by Jenny Trumbull, President of the SVG Sailing Association. Trumbull highlighted the association’s three core pillars: fun, competition, and vocation. Thanks to vital sponsor support, local sailors are now competing internationally in North America, South America, Europe, and the Pan Am Games, with their sights firmly set on the Olympics.

Crucially, Trumbull pointed to the super yachts anchored in the bay, describing them as highly lucrative job opportunities for the youth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. To illustrate the financial potential of the marine industry, she shared a story of her own niece who, equipped with the discipline and teamwork learned through sailing, worked on super yachts for four years and earned over $1 million in tips alone, allowing her to purchase a home in England.

Trumbull directly challenged the attending government ministers to expand marine industry training to ensure every local youth can access these life-changing opportunities.

The opening day concluded with a vibrant prizegiving ceremony led by Sabrina Marx Dason, celebrating the resilience and talent of the young competitors. Despite a morning accident involving one of the boats, the “Squid Squad” sailors quickly adapted, crowding onto a single vessel for the afternoon races.

The top honors across the racing categories were awarded as follows:

Open Skiff: Ira Hadley secured first place, followed by Madison in second.

Optimist: Solomia took home first place, with Jacob securing second.

Topaz: The duo of Zach and River claimed first place, Lily and Sky took second, and Isa and Maya placed third.

ILCA 4: Joshua won first place, with Akira in second, and Joseph in third.

ILCA 6: Kai emerged victorious in first place, Scarlet took second, and Benjamin finished third.

With favorable winds and a community united behind its youth, SVG Sailing Week 2026 has officially embarked on what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of competitive sailing and maritime culture.