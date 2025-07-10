St. Vincent Sailors Shine at Caribbean ILCA Pathway Clinic in The Bahamas

From July 1st to 7th, the shores of The Bahamas played host to the first-ever Caribbean ILCA Pathway Clinic, led by three-time Olympian Andrew Lewis of Trinidad and Tobago. A total of 32 sailors from eight countries—USA, Canada, Cayman Islands, Bahamas, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad, Grenada, and Barbados—participated in the intensive, week-long training program, including Kai Marks-Dasent and Scarlett Hadley, proudly representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The clinic, hosted in the stunning waters of The Bahamas, was a high-performance training event designed to prepare youth sailors for major upcoming regattas this summer, providing a comprehensive performance environment that extended beyond sailing technique. With a strong emphasis on fitness, nutrition, and mental discipline, the clinic aimed to equip young athletes with the tools needed to compete at an elite level.

The days began with a dedicated hour of fitness training, ranging from running to swimming, followed by classroom sessions, video debriefs, and on-the-water drills designed to simulate race conditions and develop tactical awareness.

Representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Scarlett Hadley who is preparing for the upcoming Junior Pan American Games in Uruguay, while Kai Marks-Dasent is set to compete at the ILCA UK National and Open Championships in Wales this summer.

“This clinic is a game-changer for sailing development in the Caribbean,” said Sabrina Marks-Dasent, Vincy Sailing’s Performance Manager. “The collaboration among nations and the shared commitment of these young athletes shows the growing strength of our regional sailing community.”

A special thank you goes to InterCaribbean Airways and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee for their vital support in making this initiative possible for the St Vincent Sailors .

As the first event of its kind in the region, the Caribbean ILCA Pathway Clinic has laid the foundation for a stronger, more united future for sailing in the Caribbean.