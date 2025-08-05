SVG SALUTES CRICKETING LEGENDS WITH COMMEMORATIVE STAMPS

In a deeply symbolic and celebratory gesture, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines officially renamed the Double Decker Stand at the Arnos Vale Sporting Stadium to “The Legends Pavilion”, in honour of the trailblazing Caribbean cricket heroes who etched their names in global sporting history and inspired generations across the region.

This renaming pays tribute to the fearless West Indies cricketers who unified our islands during the post-colonial struggle for identity and dignity, first by defeating Australia in the historic 1965 Test Match, and then by securing global glory in the 1975 Cricket World Cup. Their victories were more than sporting milestones; they were acts of resistance, of cultural pride, and of regional assertion. These cricketers became the embodiment of Caribbean excellence, proving to the world that small island nations could stand tall on the world stage.

Last evening was not only a proud moment for Vincentians but also West Indians, and a tribute to the titans of our cricketing past whose achievements transcend the boundary ropes and continue to inspire dreams and regional unity. The renaming ceremony was a highlight of the final night of the Emancipation Cricket Festival, as the Kingstown Kings took on the Grenadines Whalers in an exciting finale. The Grenadines Whalers were victorious and became the inaugural winners of the Festival, contributing USD 1,000 to local charity.

In conjunction with this national tribute, the Philatelic Bureau of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will issue a special collection of commemorative stamps bearing the likenesses of legends from the winning team of 1975, as well as Michael Findlay and Winston Davis. These limited-edition stamps are a collector’s dream and a cultural keepsake, capturing the legacy of cricket as both a sport and a statement of Caribbean identity.

As the nation continues to mark Emancipation Month 2025, this event served as a timely reminder that freedom takes many forms, on the field, in the mind, and the collective memory of a people. The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines extends heartfelt thanks to the honourees and the families of the honourees, and all partners who have joined in paying homage to our shared history and heroes.