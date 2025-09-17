SVG school garden competition deadline extended

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to ignite the agricultural passion of its young students with the National School Garden Competition 2025, announcing an extended registration deadline of September 30th, 2025.

The Rural Transformation Unit is calling on schools across the nation to participate in this groundbreaking initiative that promises to transform agricultural education.

Exciting Competition Categories Open to Students

The competition offers three dynamic categories that will challenge and inspire students:

• Crops

• Livestock

• Fish

Students will have the opportunity to demonstrate their agricultural skills, creativity, and innovative thinking through practical hands-on projects that go beyond traditional classroom learning.

Exciting prizes will be awarded to outstanding participants, providing additional motivation for students to engage deeply with agricultural sciences. The competition offers not just recognition, but potential pathways to future agricultural careers.