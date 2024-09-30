Get ready to showcase your school spirit at the National Schools’ Independence Cultural Wear Showcase on Thursday 24 October 2024, a part of the National Schools’ Independence Rally.
This is a fantastic opportunity for primary and secondary schools to celebrate our rich cultural heritage and express their creativity through cultural attire. Participants must be registered through their schools.
Register here:
Deadline for registration: Monday 30 September 2024
Let’s participate to honour our culture and help inspire national pride!