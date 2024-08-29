SVG Schools to Reopen in Phased Approach

Phased Reopening of Schools in SVG

Due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl; primary, secondary and technical institutions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will reopen for face-to-face engagement for the upcoming academic year in a phased manner.

The vast majority of institutions will resume classes on Monday 2 September, 2024, and most of the remaining schools between 4 and 16 September 2024.

All Government-owned and operated early childhood centres will reopen on Monday 2 September, except the Owia Early Childhood Centre.

These decisions have been made in close consultation with relevant stakeholders and with the safety and wellbeing of students and staff as the top priority.