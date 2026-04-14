SVG secures hosting of three CPL 2026 matches

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries is pleased to announce that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host three Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches at the Arnos Vale Stadium from 7–9 August 2026.

This marks the first time our country will host CPL fixtures.

The 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will run from early August to September 20, 2026, with the final in Barbados.

The tournament, featuring six teams, includes a group stage and playoffs with defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders.