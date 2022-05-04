Despite St Vincent and the Grenadines recording four murders over the weekend, Clauston Francis, head of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the RSVGPF, says, overall crime is declining.

On the VC3 Round Table Talk program, Francis stated that there had been a significant decline from 2021 to early 2022 due to the pandemic.

“When you compare the 2021 record to the present, it balances off more or less. In fact, we can say there is about a 2% decrease in crimes compared to last year”.

“Even though we have seen some increase in the past month or so, it took a downward trend within the last few weeks”.

Francis said they would have recorded 13 homicides last year around this time; however, as of today (May 4), they have 14 on record.

Francis said the statistics for recent years are similar.

“Let’s say over the past three years the stats are similar in terms of homicides but crimes, in general, we have seen mark reductions in the number of reported cases”, Francis said.

Between April 29 and May 2, there were four murders in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vandyke Mayers, 42, Kishroy Duke, 22, Keyon Phillips, 35, and Lou-Ann Roberts, 41, are among the deceased.

Reynold Roberts was charged with the murder of Lou-Ann Roberts on Wednesday, May 4.