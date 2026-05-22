SVG Seeks Top Talent for Basketball Squad

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF) is inviting all eligible male basketball players ages 18 and older to attend a national team tryout session this Saturday, May 23rd, beginning at 3:00 PM at the Calliaqua Hard Court.

The tryouts form part of the Federation’s preparations for several upcoming competitions, including the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) FIBA AmeriCup 2029 Caribbean Pre-Qualifier tournament, which will be held in Guyana in July 2026. Team SVG is also preparing for the potential opportunity to participate in another regional 3×3 basketball competition.

The Federation notes that a number of individuals for the CBC tournament in Guyana have already been identified from the Vincentian diaspora of professional, overseas-based basketball players. However, there remains an opportunity for locally-based players to earn spots on the final roster through the tryout and evaluation process.

The SVGBF Executive acknowledges the short notice surrounding this tryout session, however, the timeline has been heavily influenced by FIBA regulations and registration deadlines, requiring immediate action to finalize the national team.

While the tryout is open to all players who meet the age requirement, basketball clubs and teams across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are strongly encouraged to send their top-performing athletes for consideration. Players who are unable to attend Saturday’s session are asked to contact members of the SVGBF Executive as soon as possible to arrange an alternative evaluation opportunity.

The Federation looks forward to seeing the nation’s best talent on display as preparations begin for representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the regional stage once again.