SVG senior men’s team travel to Barbados for first warm-up friendly 

An eighteen (18) man squad will travel to Barbados on Tuesday 07th March 2023, for their first warm-up friendly match and return on Thursday 09th March 2023.

Traveling Delegation

Goal Keepers – Jadiel Chance and Josh Stowe

Defenders – Iruel Matthias, Joel Jack, Keshorn Durham, Sherwyn Alexander, Dorren Hamlet, Duvani Williams, Gavin Browne and Najima Burgin

Midfielders – Kennijha Joseph, Steven Pierre, Aaron Jackson and Kurtlon Williams

Forward -Akran Edwards, Terrison Joseph, Garreth Leigertwood and Cleon Westfield

Staff

Dr. Ronen Francis will continue managing the team, assisted by Coaches Bishon Williams and Alnif Williams with Melvin Andrews as the Goalkeeper Coach and Psychologist Shadel Cyrus

Warm- Up Matches

The team will play Barbados on Wednesday 08th March 2023 at the BFA Wildey Turf at 8:00 PM, the game will be streamed on the Barbados Association Facebook Page.

Two (2) home matches are scheduled against La Horquetta Terminix Rangers FC out of Trinidad. On the 15th March 2023 at the Victoria Park Playing Field from 5:30 PM and 18th March 2023, at the Chilli Playing Field from 3:45 PM.

Reminder

Team SVG will play their (2) remaining matches of League B, Group C of the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers, against Nicaragua on Friday 24th March 2023 in Nicaragua at the Estadio Nacional De Futbol in Managua, and the second game at home on Monday 27th March 2023 versus The Bahamas at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.