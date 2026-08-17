SVG shaken by wave of violence: 4-gun incidents in 4 days

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is grappling with a sudden surge in gun violence following a series of four separate shooting incidents reported across the country between Friday and Monday. These events have left several people injured, including one man currently in critical condition, and have prompted intensive investigations by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

The most recent incident occurred early Monday morning, August 17, 2026, in the North Leeward town of Chateaubelair. An unidentified man was discovered in an area known as “Plan” suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was initially rushed to the Chateaubelair Smart Hospital before being transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was reported to be unresponsive and in critical condition. As of Monday, police had not yet established the man’s identity or a motive for the shooting, and the investigation remains active.

The weekend was marked by three additional firearms incidents centered in the capital city, Kingstown.

A single establishment on Middle Street was the site of two separate attacks within a 12-hour window:

Friday, August 14 (11:00 p.m.): A 29-year-old man entered a bar and allegedly opened fire with a .38 revolver. A 25-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left arm. Patrons at the scene bravely intervened, disarming the man and holding him until police arrived. The suspect, who was injured during the struggle, remains under police guard at the hospital.

A 29-year-old man entered a bar and allegedly opened fire with a .38 revolver. A 25-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left arm. Patrons at the scene bravely intervened, disarming the man and holding him until police arrived. The suspect, who was injured during the struggle, remains under police guard at the hospital. Saturday, August 15 (10:30 a.m.): In broad daylight, a masked gunman approached two young men (ages 21 and 24) outside the same Middle Street establishment. The assailant fired several shots as the men fled the scene. While the targets escaped uninjured, a nearby vehicle’s windscreen was shattered by the gunfire. The masked shooter was last seen fleeing toward Paul’s Avenue.

Early Sunday morning, August 16, violence erupted near the Grenadines Wharf. At approximately 2:30 a.m., shots were fired at a vehicle as people were departing the area. A 17-year-old girl was hit and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

The RSVGPF has confirmed that they are investigating all four incidents but have not yet made a public determination regarding any potential connections between them, specifically the two occurrences on Middle Street.

Authorities are making an urgent appeal to the public for assistance. Anyone with information that could aid these investigations is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Major Crime Unit, or the nearest police station.