SVG should see a gradual uptick in moisture

The Atlantic High Pressure System is the dominant weather feature influencing conditions across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). While generally stable weather prevails, a few isolated showers are possible throughout the day, offering brief respite to the predominantly sunny skies.

However, residents should brace for a gradual uptick in moisture this Sunday as a surge moves across the islands. This influx of moisture is expected to spark an increase in shower activity, culminating in possible thunderstorms by evening or night.

Authorities are urging residents and motorists in flood-prone areas—especially those near rivers, streams, and steep slopes—to remain vigilant against potential flash flooding and landslides as heavy rain bands sweep through.

Adding to the atmospheric mix, patches of Saharan dust are anticipated to drift into the region intermittently. This dust may create a slight haze, casting a faint film over the islands and slightly diminishing visibility at times.

The familiar haze could also contribute to a subtle reduction in air quality, particularly for those with respiratory sensitivities.

Winds across SVG are forecast to remain moderate to fresh, generally blowing between 25 and 35 km/h. Expect these breezes to intensify during the nighttime, potentially reaching gusts up to 40 km/h. Wind directions will vary, predominantly shifting from the northeast to the east in different localities, influencing marine and coastal conditions accordingly.

Sea conditions are currently slight to moderate, with swell heights measuring approximately 1.0 meter (3 feet) west of the islands and 2.0 meters (6.5 feet) on the eastern flank. These swells are projected to increase by Sunday, rising to near 1.5 meters (5 feet) on the west side and up to 2.5 meters (8 feet) eastward. Mariners—especially small-craft operators—and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution, particularly during the evening hours when gusty winds and higher waves may pose increased risks.