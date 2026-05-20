SVG showcases youth farmers training project

On May 19, 2026, Saint Vincent marked a significant step toward sustainable farming with the Launch and Showcase of the Agricultural Productivity Recovery and Young Farmers’ Training Project. The event highlighted the nation’s new stage in its journey toward smart and sustainable agriculture.

Since the program’s commencement on March 16, participating trainees have completed over 30 comprehensive courses.

The curriculum is designed to equip the next generation of farmers with crucial skills, covering topics such as Field Management and Crop Cultivation, Pest and Disease Management, Business, and Smart Agriculture.

The milestone celebration was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday; Hon. Israel Bruce, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Rural Transformation; Hon. Shevern John, Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs, and National Heritage; and H.E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Adding local flavor and vibrancy to the occasion, students from five different secondary schools joined the event, which featured a cultural performance delivered by the Overland Government School. During the ceremony, trainee representative Omarie Jackson delivered the Vote of Thanks and presented a basket of fresh produce—including tomatoes, sweet peppers, and lettuce—symbolizing the trainees’ effort and achievement.

Following the formal proceedings, guests were taken on a Smart Agriculture Demonstration led by Chun-Heng Lin and Mr. Rohan McDonald. The tour showcased the diversity and professionalism of the Orange Hill Agricultural Biotechnology Centre, allowing attendees to explore a Tissue Culture Laboratory, a Plant Factory, and IoT Systems at the Nursery.

The event also drew program partners and representatives from the local tourism sector. During the plant factory showcase, these participants expressed a strong interest in the facility’s ability to produce a stable, year-round supply of lettuce.

Organizers and attendees alike noted that the passion of these young farmers, combined with the introduction of new smart agriculture technologies, is breathing new life into Saint Vincent’s agriculture.